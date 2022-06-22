Govt. college sets up admission help desk in Tiruchi

Following the release of the Plus Two examination results, Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College on Wednesday started coordinating online admissions in government colleges in the district through a service centre.

College Principal J. Suganthi said the help desk was established for the benefit of students who had difficulty in applying online. “Around 110 students came in to utilise the service on the first day.”

To address students’ queries pertaining to admission, four staff members had been deployed to provide guidance. The free service was available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Students from Tiruchi district can direct their applications to the help centre through the college website by uploading the specified documents and paying the application fee online. The last day to register for admission is July 07,” Ms. Suganthi added.