Govt. college faculty dies in road accident

A 42-year-old Assistant Professor at a Government College died after being knocked down by a speeding car, while his nine-year-old son sustained injuries near Kamatchipuram bus stop in Thuraiyur police station limits.

Police identified the deceased as S. Balamurugan, who worked as an Assistant Professor at Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Namakkal. Balamurugan and his son, B. Sankamesh, alighted from a bus at Kamatchipuram on Friday night and were crossing Thuraiyur-Erakudi Road when a speeding car knocked them down. Both were rushed to Government Hospital at Thuraiyur, where they were referred to a private hospital in Tiruchi.

Balamurugan, who sustained head injury, succumbed in the early hours on Saturday. His son was undergoing medical treatment. Thuraiyur police have registered a case