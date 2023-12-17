Govt. aims to attract investments worth ₹1,092 crore in Thanjavur district, says Anbil Mahesh

December 17, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The State government has set a target to attract investments totalling ₹1,092 crore for Thanjavur district and signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various investors ahead of the Global Investors Meet 2024, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the District Investors Meet at the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), the Minister said the State government had been implementing various schemes to benefit entrepreneurs. Thanjavur district had two municipal corporations, three municipalities, and 589 village panchayats in which 37,925 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) had been functioning.

Investors from various countries would participate in the Global Investors Meet 2024 scheduled to be held in January in Chennai. The objective of the meet was to attract investments in various sectors and improve employment opportunities, thereby developing the economy of the State. The State government had been facilitating the investors with a lot of opportunities and benefits and many investors had come forward and signed MoUs to establish their industries, , said Mr. Mahesh.

Mr. Mahesh distributed ₹14.52 crore as loan assistance to beneficiaries and inspected the construction site of TIDEL Park at Melavasthachavadi to review its progress and directed the officials to expedite the work.

District Collector Deepak Jacob, Rajya Sabha member S. Kalyanasundaram, MLAs Durai Chandrasekharan and T.K.G. Neelamegam and senior officials participated in the meeting.

