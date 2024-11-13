 />
Governor visits Sarasvati Mahal Library

Published - November 13, 2024 07:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday visited Sarasvati Mahal Library here and inquired about the functioning and ongoing projects at the institution.

Accompanied by his son, Rahul, the Governor came to the library located in Thanjavur Palace Complex and viewed the audio-visual screening of important places in Thanjavur at the mini-theatre before seeing the palm leaf and paper documents preserved at the library.

In the evening, he visited Brahadeeswarar Temple (Big Temple) and witnessed pradhosha abhishekam to the gigantic Nandhi statue. He left for Chennai by air from Tiruchi in the night, sources said.

