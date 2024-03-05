GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor R.N. Ravi wants to be the talk of the town every day by criticising DMK, says Minister Regupathy

March 05, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Pudukkottai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi wants to be the talk of the town every day for which his strategy is to criticise the DMK and position himself as an opposition party in the State, said State Law Minister S. Regupathy in Pudukkottai on Tuesday.

Responding to a question by media persons about the recent remarks of Mr. Ravi on Robert Cardwell, Mr. Regupathy quipped, “A PhD can be awarded for the scientific research of the Governor. There is no need for formal education to write in-depth matter. Everyone knows about the educational qualification of Kalaignar [former Chief Minister Karunanidhi]. But no formally qualified persons can match his knowledge on Tholkappiayam.’’

He added, “The Governor can talk anything. All he aspires is to be the opposition in the State as both the BJP and the AIADMK have lost relevance.”

Taking a hit at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent remarks on the DMK, Mr. Regupathy said, “Mr. Modi says he will recover the stolen money of people from the DMK. Let him first recover the nation’s money given by him to the selected rich persons which will make all sections of this nation as crorepathi.’’

