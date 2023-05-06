HamberMenu
Governor R.N. Ravi should have been dismissed, says R. Mutharasan

May 06, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government should have dismissed the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for acting against the Constitution of India, R. Mutharasan, State secretary of the Communist Party of India, told journalists in Tiruchi on Friday.

In his view, “The Governor’s address in the Legislative Assembly is purely ceremonial and he has no authority to criticise or deviate from the text approved by the Council of Ministers. Mr. Ravi has been acting against the secular principles of the Constitution of India and the Union government should have dismissed and arrested him for his anti-secular remarks.” 

He claimed, “The Centre has been functioning as a political unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and has not created any public sector enterprise since 2014 but continues to privatise the existing enterprises.”

He further added, “The Union government functions like an authoritarian and fascist regime because of which people of this country, including labourers and farmers, are severely affected.” The Communist Party of India has started a movement to go door-to-door to create awareness among people about the problems of inflation and unemployment prevailing in the country, he said.

