Governor pays tribute at Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Vedaranyam

Updated - September 17, 2024 07:49 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N.Ravi paying tribute at Vedaranyam Salt Satyagraha Memorial on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor R.N. Ravi visited Vedaranyam on Tuesday to pay homage at the Salt Satyagraha Memorial, where he laid a wreath to honour the martyrs of the freedom struggle.

Mr. Ravi arrived in the evening and visited the memorial complex situated at Agasthiyampalli, where he viewed photographs depicting the historic Salt Satyagraha movement. Following this, he laid a wreath at the memorial to pay tribute to the freedom fighters.

After paying his respects, Mr. Ravi left for Velankanni for an overnight stay.

VCK members detained

Earlier, 11 members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) were detained in Vedaranyam for staging a protest against the Governor for “continuously acting against the interest of Tamils and supporting sanatana forces.”

The protesters, led by VCK’s Nagai south district secretary S.M. Selvarasu, held black flags and voiced their dissent against Mr. Ravi. The protest lasted a few minutes before the police intervened and detained them.

