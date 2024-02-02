Governor participates in Thirubhuvanam temple consecration

February 02, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - THANAJVUR

Governor R.N. Ravi participated in the consecration of Sri Kambahareswarar temple, Thirubhuvanam, in Thanjavur district on Friday.

Dharmapuram Aadheenam Sri La Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambanda Paramacharya supervised the consecration ceremony.

He witnessed the pouring of the holy water on the kalasams installed on the vimanam of the sanctum sanctorum of the presiding deity, Sri Kambahareswarar, and other deities in the temple and as well as on the kalasams installed on the temple entrance towers.

The rituals in connection with the consecration commenced on January 29 when more than 100 Sivacharyas performed the homam and other pujas at the yagasalai set up in the temple precincts and the panniru thirumurai stanzas were recited at the yagasalai by the oduva moorthys attached to the temple.

The maha poornahuthi was performed on Friday morning before the holy pots containing the sanctified water were carried in a procession from the yagasalai to the respective sanctum sanctorums and temple towers by the Sivacharyas.

After the consecration of the towers, the idols in the sanctum sanctorum were consecrated, sources added.

Madurai Aadheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal, Velakkuruchi Aadheenam Sri La Sri Sakthignana Mahadeva Desika Swamigal and others participated in the consecration event.