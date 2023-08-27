Governor lauds PM Modi for ‘creative disruption’ in India

August 27, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - TIRUCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a creative disruptor who has brought about a revolutionary transformation in the country’s economy through a holistic approach. His innovative governance has paid rich dividends, especially in the fight against corruption and poverty, Governor R.N. Ravi said here on Saturday.

Praising Mr. Modi for doing away with the Planning Commission, which was replaced by NITI Aayog, and the five-year plans that represented a “narrow and power-centric political vision” of development, he said the time was right to move beyond the “Darwinian model of development”, which had caused regional imbalances within India.

‘One family’

“This country is not just a territory or geography, but a family that has emerged through several years with cultural and civilisational evolution. When you are a family, the problem of one becomes the problem of all, and it has to be addressed holistically,” he said, inaugurating the ‘Daksha 2.0 Leadership Conclave’ organised by the Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi (IIM-T). “Earlier, a government would come at the Centre, a five-year plan would be submitted and the States would advance their proposals. The Planning Commission would sit like a big boss and allot money. But we always remained behind. The commission had been trying to eradicate poverty and illiteracy, and ensure healthcare to all. [But] If it could not provide it, as was the case, was it not worth looking at its very raison d’etre?” said Mr. Ravi, lauding Mr. Modi’s alternative approach to address problems holistically rather than incrementally.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the greatest creative disruptor of modern times. All changes that we see today and that have made the world look towards India for solutions is a result of the disruptions that he brought about,” Mr. Ravi said, speaking on the conclave’s theme ‘Leadership in the time of disruption’.

He also praised the promotion of digital technology that helped improve transparency, check corruption and shaped India’s response to COVID-19 pandemic management. “Every household has a Jan Dhan account and the direct benefit transfer payment reaches the beneficiary immediately at the press of a button,” he said.He also lauded the Centre for fostering a vibrant start-up culture.

Encouraging students to believe in themselves, he said: “Nothing is more powerful than your self-confidence when it is backed by self-discipline and hard work. No setback is a failure unless you accept defeat.”

The conclave featured panel discussions with invitees from business and marketing industries. Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM–T, also spoke.

