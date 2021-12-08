Governor holds discussions with stakeholders of university system

08 December 2021 22:08 IST

TIRUCHI

Setting a precedent, Governor and Chancellor K.N. Ravi, who is camping here to take part in the Convocation of Bharathidasan University on Thursday, held candid discussions with members of Syndicate, principals of affiliated colleges, and students, after a tete-a-tete with Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam.

In these meetings, all of informal nature lasting 20 to 45 minutes, the Governor had emphasised on the inevitability of the higher education system switching over to the New Education Policy 2020.

Every discussion was followed by a question-answer session wherein the Governor exhorted the stake-holders of the higher education system to devise means to shore up the standing of the university in the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking.

Participants of the meeting said the discussions were candid in nature and that the air of informality was palpable.

When Syndicate members had raised the issue of the poor monetary condition of the university, the Governor had, while taking cognisance of the grievance, counselled financial self-reliance through consultations, foreign collaborations and start of new courses.

The New Education Policy 2020 was replete with several positives, and was inevitable for the higher education system in a dynamic scenario, the Governor shared with about 20 principals of affiliated colleges at a subsequent meeting.

In the context of a suggestion made by a principal of a city college for incorporation of moral education at the higher education level, the Governor said the NEP 2020 had such a provision and also scope for horizontal and vertical mobility in choice of courses based on aptitude.

Mr. Ravi also interacted with students in the last leg of informal discussions to determine the extent of prevalence of academic freedom from their perspective.