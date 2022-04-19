Governor flags off pilgrimage of Dharmapuram Adheenam’s chief pontiff to Pushkaram

Governor R.N. Ravi flags off the ‘Gnana Rath Yatra’ at Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt on Tuesday.

April 19, 2022 18:49 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday initiated the Gnana Ratha Chariot Pilgrimage of Sri Kayilai Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambanda Paramachariya Swamigal, pontiff of Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt, to attend the Pushkaram at Pranhita Kaleswaram in Telangana.

On his arrival, the Governor who was offered the traditional Poorna Kumbha' welcome at the entrance of the Mutt sought the blessings of the pontiff. The pontiff presented a statue of Lord Natarajar to the Governor.

Mr. Ravi inaugurated a museum on the premises. "The real India is here," he said, adding that "India's progress means not just economic development, but also the richness of culture and civilization."

Over 1,800 police personnel were posted for security duty.