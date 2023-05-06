ADVERTISEMENT

Governor acting like politician, charges K Balakrishnan

May 06, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), K. Balakrishnan on Friday accused Governor R.N. Ravi of acting as a politician.

Making this remark while addressing the media in Thanjavur he said the Governor was making “sweeping allegations” against the State government led by himself (Governor is Head of State).

“He should act as per the law, but the Governor has transgressed all limits and talks like a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,” claimed Mr.Balakrishnan.

The CPI(M) leader took a dig at Mr. Ravi for speaking in support of the ‘Dikshidhars’ of Chidambaram Natarajar temple. If at all the Governor had any issues, he could discuss the same with the Chief Minister or other Ministers directly rather than discussing such matters publicly through media, Mr.Balakrishnan said.

