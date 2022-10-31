Governor acting like an Opposition party, says Minister

“BJP blowing minor issues out of proportion to bring bad name to DMK government”

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 31, 2022 18:22 IST

K.N. Nehru

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Monday said Governor R.N. Ravi was acting like an Opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP was blowing even minor issues out of proportion with the sole aim of bringing a bad name to the DMK government, he claimed.

Addressing party members in Tiruchi, Mr. Nehru accused the BJP of attempting to usurp the position of the principal Opposition party in Tamil Nadu by not allowing the divided AIADMK to become united. At this juncture, the BJP was throwing down a challenge by asserting that it will win 10 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Nehru said, while exhorting his party members to strive to strengthen the DMK and the Chief Minister’s hand to enable the party to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha poll in 2019, when the DMK and its allies won all parliamentary seats in the State.

Despite being a Minister, he did not have any qualms about saying that officials in Tamil Nadu were afraid of the Central government, Mr. Nehru said, adding that this was the current state of affairs. The BJP was making all-out efforts to position itself in Tamil Nadu, even going to the extent of offering State-level office-bearer posts to those joining that party. The BJP was working at the grassroots level with a view to gradually expanding its base in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Nehru said, and asked his party members at the village and panchayat union levels to take note of these developments and act accordingly.

The BJP was keeping the AIADMK divided, as unity in that party would force the BJP to listen to it. The BJP was blowing even minor issues out of proportion to create an illusion that there was no law and order in Tamil Nadu, he alleged.

