Government urged to solve Thirumandankudi sugar mills issue

December 09, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to Communist Party of India (Marxist), has exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and settle the Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill issue in a manner beneficial to the agitating cane cultivators. In a statement issued on Friday, association State General Secretary Sami Natarajan said the sugar cane farmers had been staging demonstrations near the mill premises for the past 10 days seeking exoneration from the debt burden thrust on them by the previous Mill management in connivance with bank officials and disbursement of cane cost dues. Earlier, Kilvelur MLA Nagai Maali and State-level and district-level office-bearers of the association called upon the agitating cane cultivators and extend support to the agitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US