Government urged to solve Thirumandankudi sugar mills issue

December 09, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to Communist Party of India (Marxist), has exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and settle the Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill issue in a manner beneficial to the agitating cane cultivators. In a statement issued on Friday, association State General Secretary Sami Natarajan said the sugar cane farmers had been staging demonstrations near the mill premises for the past 10 days seeking exoneration from the debt burden thrust on them by the previous Mill management in connivance with bank officials and disbursement of cane cost dues. Earlier, Kilvelur MLA Nagai Maali and State-level and district-level office-bearers of the association called upon the agitating cane cultivators and extend support to the agitation.

