Government urged to adopt Kerala model of liquor sales

The Tasmac Employees’ State Federation has called upon the State government to adopt the Kerala model of liquor sales.

Federation general secretary K. Thiruchelvan told presspersons here on Saturday that the new process of sales implemented by the Tasmac administration at retail outlets took three to four minutes per customer as the salesman had to scan the barcode and print the bill to complete the transaction. The customer should be told to opt for cash payment or digital payment.

In addition to this, the salesmen were forced to achieve at least 20% of digital transaction. Hence, it would benefit all stakeholders if the ‘Kerala model’ of liquor sales was adopted where the customer had to remit the amount or swipe the debit/credit card at the cash counter, get a token, and submit it at the delivery counter, he said.

Mr. Thiruchelvan resented the “interference” by politicians in the administration of Tasmac and warned that if this went unchecked it would bring bad name to the State government.

He had expressed displeasure over the State government’s action of shutting down around 500 Tasmac retail outlets and simultaneously allowing private parties in the sale of liquor by issuing FL2 licence in the name of ‘manamagizh mandrams’ (recreation clubs).

