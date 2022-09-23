Government to take the call on Pongal hamper procurement.

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
September 23, 2022 20:18 IST

The State government would decide whether to source the products to be offered as part of Pongal hamper or not, said Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department secretary J. Radhakrishnan in Kumbakonam on Friday.

He made this remark when his attention was brought to the demand put forth by various farmers’ associations and progressive farmers in Delta districts that the products included in the Pongal hamper should be sourced locally like the purchase of sugarcanes carried out by the officials last year.

Talking to reporters, the Food secretary exhorted the farmers not to heed the rumours about the quantum of purchase to be effected in individual farmers’ names at the direct purchase centres. There was no cap on the quantity or number of bags a farmer could measure at a DPC, he added.

