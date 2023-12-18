‘Government strategies should be subject to academic studies’

December 18, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Governments play an important role in facilitating economic growth and as such their strategies must be the subject of academic study just as those of business houses, Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has said.

Mr. Upadhyay was inaugurating the 25th annual convention of the Strategic Management Forum hosted by the Indian Institute of Management–Tiruchi (IIM-T) on Monday. The theme of the convention, which concludes on December 20, is “Future of Strategy and Entrepreneurship: Opportunities and Challenges in a Changing Landscape.”

Mr. Upadhyay said that programmes such as Make in India and the country’s startup ecosystem had thrived due to government policies that enabled entrepreneurship.

“We all read about strategy for businesses. I would urge scholars to look at how the government frames its strategies. In the 1990s, the Information Technology sector came to India after the economy opened up. Today, according to data up to November 2023, out of exports worth $500 billion, $221 billion is from services. The facilitating action the government took then is bearing fruit now,” said the official.

The “Make in India” initiative had succeeded in making the nation kick-start its manufacturing sector. Besides startups, the government’s digital public infrastructure development has enabled public-private partnerships to carry out a huge number of transactions and empowered small traders financially, Mr. Upadhyay said.

Charles Dhanaraj, J. Mack Robinson Professor of International Business, Georgia State University, said the time was right for convergence in entrepreneurship and strategy as most financial and industrial ecosystems were becoming interconnected and changing at a fast rate.

Tamil and Kannada translations of the book Sorry for What I did not Teach You by Krishna Kumar and Ruchi Srivastava were released during the inaugural ceremony.

Shekhar Chaudhuri, former professor of IIM Ahmedabad, was conferred the lifetime achievement award on the occasion.

