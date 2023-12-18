GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Government strategies should be subject to academic studies’

C-DOT CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay says public initiatives need to be studied in greater depth and says government policies are responsible for the success of services sector in the country

December 18, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Shekhar Chaudhuri, former Professor of IIM Ahmedabad, receiving the lifetime achievement award at the 25th annual convention of the Strategic Management Forum hosted by the Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) on Monday.

Shekhar Chaudhuri, former Professor of IIM Ahmedabad, receiving the lifetime achievement award at the 25th annual convention of the Strategic Management Forum hosted by the Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governments play an important role in facilitating economic growth and as such their strategies must be the subject of academic study just as those of business houses, Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has said.

Mr. Upadhyay was inaugurating the 25th annual convention of the Strategic Management Forum hosted by the Indian Institute of Management–Tiruchi (IIM-T) on Monday. The theme of the convention, which concludes on December 20, is “Future of Strategy and Entrepreneurship: Opportunities and Challenges in a Changing Landscape.”

Mr. Upadhyay said that programmes such as Make in India and the country’s startup ecosystem had thrived due to government policies that enabled entrepreneurship.

“We all read about strategy for businesses. I would urge scholars to look at how the government frames its strategies. In the 1990s, the Information Technology sector came to India after the economy opened up. Today, according to data up to November 2023, out of exports worth $500 billion, $221 billion is from services. The facilitating action the government took then is bearing fruit now,” said the official.

The “Make in India” initiative had succeeded in making the nation kick-start its manufacturing sector. Besides startups, the government’s digital public infrastructure development has enabled public-private partnerships to carry out a huge number of transactions and empowered small traders financially, Mr. Upadhyay said.

Charles Dhanaraj, J. Mack Robinson Professor of International Business, Georgia State University, said the time was right for convergence in entrepreneurship and strategy as most financial and industrial ecosystems were becoming interconnected and changing at a fast rate.

Tamil and Kannada translations of the book Sorry for What I did not Teach You by Krishna Kumar and Ruchi Srivastava were released during the inaugural ceremony.

Shekhar Chaudhuri, former professor of IIM Ahmedabad, was conferred the lifetime achievement award on the occasion.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / management institutes / economy (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.