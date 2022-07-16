Government showcasing Tamils’ heritage, culture to world: Law Minister Reghupathy
Archaeological Society meet gets under way in Pudukottai
The State government was making all efforts to showcase the rich heritage and culture of Tamils to the world, S. Reghupathy, Minister for Law, said here on Saturday.
Inaugurating the two-day 30th annual conference of the Archaeological Society here on Saturday, Mr. Reghupathy pointed to the push given to archaeological excavations in the State and observed that a scientific approach was being adopted towards archaeology under the guidance of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.
The Minister also highlighted the historical significance of the archaeological excavations taken up in the State and the various sites of heritage and archaeological importance in Pudukottai. He released Aavanam, a research journal, and the conference souvenir on the occasion.
V. Muthuraja, MLA, Kavitha Ramu, Collector, Sarubala R. Tondaiman, former Tiruchi Mayor, S. Rasavelu, secretary, Archaeological Society, Chennai, Karu Rajendran, J. Raja Mohamed and A. Manikandan and other office-bearers of the society spoke.
Sessions on various topics were held during the day. An archaeological exhibition was also held as part of the event.
