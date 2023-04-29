‘Government should ensure smooth conduct of Kalimedu Appar festival’

April 29, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The 28 th Gurumaha Sannidhanam of Suriyanar Kovil Aadheenam, Sri Mahalinga Desika Paramacharyar, has exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the Appar Guru Pujai festival at Kalimedu near Thanjavur is celebrated this year as usual.

Talking to reporters at Suriyanar Kovil on Saturday, the Aadheenam said that though an accident took place during the festival last year, resulting in the loss of 11 lives, the festival should not be suspended or withheld this year.

He called upon the State government to ensure that the festival, which falls on May 14, was conducted with all precautionary measures.