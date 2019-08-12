Government schools still hit by drinking water scarcity in Tiruchi district

The problem of drinking water scarcity in government schools located in specific blocks including Thuvarankurichi, Manapparai, Thuraiyur and Uppiliyapuram is far from over.

As these areas did not receive rainfall from the southwest monsoon, school heads and teachers continue to be on their toes to arrange for water for drinking purpose, leave alone the necessity to provide water for the lavatories.

Neither the Revenue department nor the local bodies bother to ascertain water availability in the government schools, a school head in Thuraiyur block lamented.

The only solace is that the harsh summer months have passed by and the students are able to keep their thirst under control, another school head in Manapparai block said.

When the School Education department insisted on reopening of schools after summer vacation in the midst of harsh heat, there was hope that the government would sanction funds for supplying water in tanker lorries to the institutions.

“The department continues to be silent on the issue that is causing daily headache to the schools. Teachers are vested with the responsibility of identifying service organisations to maintain water supply. If there is anything remotely positive in this situation, it is the habit developed by teachers and students to use the available water frugally,” headmistress of a government girls’ higher secondary school said.

The school heads are disappointed over the department not taking enough steps to address the situation. On the one hand, they apprehend protests by students and, on the other, the fear of being singled out for reprimand in the event of situations in schools going out of hand torments them.

According to an official source, the water scarcity situation in most of the government schools located in dry blocks is more or less, the same. Rainfall is the only hope for replenishment of ground water table. The wait, the officials acknowledge, could extend till the onset of the northeast monsoon.

On their part, scores of private schools in locations where groundwater level is dismal are spending tidy amounts for supply of water through tankers on a daily basis.