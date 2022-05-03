Government school teachers hope question papers would not be tough

Teachers of government schools, by and large, hope that the question papers would not be tough for students appearing for the public examinations.

Though the government reduced the portions due to the late start of the academic year in the wake of the pandemic, teachers say they were still unable to cover the portions until April due to various factors including absenteeism and lack of discipline among the students.

"As such, the difficulty in completing the portions is a setback for the students as well as the teachers. Paucity of time threw everything out of gear, though the schedule of academic year was tweaked. We sincerely hope that things will fall in place from the next academic year," a senior teacher of a corporation middle school said.

Questions for the exams will be taken also from the content of the bridge programme conducted for the students during November-December, school heads said.

Since the lockdown enforced during January de-railed the momentum, teachers make a case for liberal valuation as well. In any case, the all-pass policy till Class 8 has eased the pressure on the students of primary and upper primary levels.

The teachers say the six-day a week schedule in the last couple of months had caused fatigue. Of course, students can learn only in school. There is little that the parents of students in government schools could do at home to ensure proper utilisation of time for academic progress.

But in terms of productivity, the outcome, in general, was not satisfactory, they admit.

This being the case, a comprehensive plan of action needs to be devised for reviving the ideal learning environment with sufficient teaching days ahead of the start of the next academic year, a school head emphasised.