Government school teachers create 3-D artwork for Chess Olympiad

A group of 12 art teachers from government schools in Perambalur district has made a winning move to create an impressive three-dimensional paintings to mark the upcoming 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 being held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

Both visuals have been drawn at the entrance area of the Perambalur Ammonites Learning Centre in the old Taluk office premises. The first artwork has a wall painting that shows a six-foot Olympiad mascot ‘Thambi’ in 3-D holding out its hand to visitors, while the second features a 25x25 feet chessboard with chessmen that seem to be positioned upright.

“We undertook the project on the suggestion of Perambalur Collector Sri Venkada Priya, and started working on the paintings from July 18. It will open to the public today (Friday). The entire work has been done by art tutors, and gives a novelty value to the chess Olympiad for visitors, who may wish to take photographs here. It will also create awareness about the game that is played internationally,” M. Velmurugan, who led the tutors’ team, told the Hindu.

The other teachers who participated in the project are Jesudas, Selvakumar and Madurai Veeran from Perambalur, Ramanan and Balamurugan from Kaarai, Periyasamy from Nakkaselam, Kalaiselvan from Ammapalayam, Ravichandran from Chettipalayam, Selvaraj from Chathiramanai, Vijay Kannan from Thenur and Sekhar from Gudalur.