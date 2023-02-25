ADVERTISEMENT

Government school teacher accused of sexual harassment suspended in Perambalur  

February 25, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

An English teacher of a Government High School in Perambalur was placed under suspension on Friday for allegedly misbehaving with girl students. The School Education Department ordered the suspension of P. Selvakumar (33), for sexual harassment subsequent to his arrest on Thursday based on a complaint preferred by a Child Welfare Committee official. According to police, the accused was remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Sub-Jail in Perambalur. The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US