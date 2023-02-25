HamberMenu
Government school teacher accused of sexual harassment suspended in Perambalur  

February 25, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

An English teacher of a Government High School in Perambalur was placed under suspension on Friday for allegedly misbehaving with girl students. The School Education Department ordered the suspension of P. Selvakumar (33), for sexual harassment subsequent to his arrest on Thursday based on a complaint preferred by a Child Welfare Committee official. According to police, the accused was remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Sub-Jail in Perambalur. The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

