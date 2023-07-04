Government school students win ₹1 lakh for designing smart sensor helmet

July 04, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - PERAMBALUR

Four government school students in Perambalur have won a cash prize of ₹1 lakh for designing a smart sensor helmet that detects drunk riders in the School Innovation Development Project (SIDP) conducted by the School Education Department and Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII).

Guided by their science teacher M. Om Prakash, R. Yazhini and P. Sharmila of Class IX, and R. Pooja and S. Ganga of Class X from Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Nakkasalem came up with an idea to prevent two-wheeler riders from riding the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

They submitted the idea to develop a helmet that can detect drunk riders, and the project was selected to represent the Perambalur district in the SIDP. Of the top 10 teams that participated in the last round Team Kalam bagged the fifth place and won a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

“The students underwent various training for over six months, which helped them to improve their idea,” said S. Manivannan, Chief Educational Officer.

Sensors and radio signals were used to connect the helmet to a two-wheeler. The helmet installed with a smell-based sensor can raise an alarm if the rider is drunk, and the vehicle can not be turned on as well, he added.