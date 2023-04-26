ADVERTISEMENT

Government school students to visit Russia for excelling in rocket science programme

April 26, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar presents certificates to students who excelled in rocket science programme.. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two students studying Class 12 in Government Higher Secondary School at Ayyampalayam in Tiruchi district, who excelled in the State-level programme on rocket science, are to be taken on a science tour to a space research centre in Russia.

A total of 75 students across the State were selected to go on a tour to Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre, Russia, in June along with teachers and officials from the School Education department.

The students, G. Gopinath and J. Parthiban, who excelled in the competition with the guidance of a science teacher, were selected from the district. They also secured the 4th and 5th place respectively in a State-level model design exhibition. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to enhance the student’s interest in science, observation and critical thinking, the education department launched an online training programme called ‘Rocket Science’ in January 2022. Around 500 students from 56 government schools were selected across the State to undergo training by Indian Space Research Organisation scientists and scholars under the guidance of A. Sivathanu Pillai, CEO of BrahMos Aerospace.

Twelve students from the district were selected to participate in the programme. The students underwent various training, including online classes for two hours during weekends, interactive sessions, and three rounds of competition such as quizzes and a model design exhibition, a senior official said.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar congratulated and presented certificates to the students and the teacher for their achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US