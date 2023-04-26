Government school students to visit Russia for excelling in rocket science programme

April 26, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two students studying Class 12 in Government Higher Secondary School at Ayyampalayam in Tiruchi district, who excelled in the State-level programme on rocket science, are to be taken on a science tour to a space research centre in Russia.

A total of 75 students across the State were selected to go on a tour to Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre, Russia, in June along with teachers and officials from the School Education department.

The students, G. Gopinath and J. Parthiban, who excelled in the competition with the guidance of a science teacher, were selected from the district. They also secured the 4th and 5th place respectively in a State-level model design exhibition.

In order to enhance the student’s interest in science, observation and critical thinking, the education department launched an online training programme called ‘Rocket Science’ in January 2022. Around 500 students from 56 government schools were selected across the State to undergo training by Indian Space Research Organisation scientists and scholars under the guidance of A. Sivathanu Pillai, CEO of BrahMos Aerospace.

Twelve students from the district were selected to participate in the programme. The students underwent various training, including online classes for two hours during weekends, interactive sessions, and three rounds of competition such as quizzes and a model design exhibition, a senior official said.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar congratulated and presented certificates to the students and the teacher for their achievement.