Government school students to get uniforms stitched to size

The School Education Department has initiated steps to provide uniforms to students in government schools in Tiruchi according to their measurements.

Following complaints and requests from parents and activists, the Department has come up with a novel idea to stitch the uniforms by taking the measurements of students in order to provide fitting uniforms.

A total of four sets of new stitched uniforms will be distributed to students of classes 1 to 12 of government and aided schools this academic year. Two sets would be given at the beginning of the academic year itself, while the remaining two would be given after the first term.

The initiative is being carried out at about 16 schools in the district on a pilot basis. “Measurements were taken by the tailors and the uniforms were given for stitching. The stitched uniforms would be distributed to the students in a few weeks,” said K. Marudhanayagam, Block Education Officer.

Pinafore uniforms for girls in classes 1 to 5, chudidar sets for girls in classes 6 to 12, and shirts and pants for boys would be provided. Shoes and socks would also be distributed to the students. Sources said that the stitching cost for a set of uniforms ranges between ₹200 to ₹300.

Earlier, the students were given uniforms randomly, varying in size. Some students would alter their uniforms according to their size, while others would wear loose-fitting clothes.

Activists say that uniforms and shoes should be provided according to their size for the students to fully benefit from the government’s welfare scheme. “Many students are unable to wear the uniforms and shoes provided by the government as they are not suitable for their body size. It is mostly kept unused at home. Teachers should also ensure that all the students wear shoes and uniforms to school,” said R. Thiruvengadam of Srirangam.

