Government school students to fly abroad for having excelled in quiz competition

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi greets students at District collectrate in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Around 68 government school students of Class 11 across the State who excelled in the State-level online quiz competition are to be taken on a four-day educational tour to Dubai on Thursday, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi during the felicitation organised for the students selected to go on the tour at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

A total of 68 students, five teachers and three officials from the department, along with Mr. Poyyamozhi, will go to Dubai. Students will be taken on a tour from November 10 to November 13 to visit various locations, including the International Book Fair in Sharjah, a library and school in Dubai, and other important places in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, Mr. Poyyamozhi will deliver a speech at the book fair.

Later in the day, the students were taken on a visit to the Saraswati Mahal Library and the Brihadeeswara temple in Thanjavur.

The School Education Department had announced last year that educational tours to destinations abroad would be arranged for children excelling in the State-level online quiz competition.

“Around 68 students from across the state were selected to participate in a knowledge tour. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in other nations, we postponed the tour scheduled last December. Expenses for the tour will be met under Corporate Social Responsibility funds,” said Mr. Poyyamozhi.

According to the officials, the initiative aims to provide exposure to children, encourage extracurricular activities, and prepare them to pursue their goals. “We intend to expose them to matters beyond academics. This is our attempt at making education more holistic,” Minister said.

In addition, 250 students who succeeded in other School Education Department programmes, such as writing the best reflections about films screened in schools and the ‘Read books, fly abroad scheme,’ will have the opportunity to travel to other destinations in Asia on a knowledge tour to see famous libraries.

The programme was launched to foster healthy behaviour in children, and enhance active listening, observation and critical thinking, he added.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other senior officials of the department took part.