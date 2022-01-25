Government school student in Pudukottai district tops special quota, to study medicine

TIRUCHI

25 January 2022 16:22 IST

I. Siva, 20, whose father is a trader in goat skins, has emerged on top in the 7.5% special quota for govt school students

Twenty-year-old I. Siva of Koothadivayal village near Aranthangi in Pudukottai district, is ecstatic over getting the opportunity to study medicine.

The young lad has emerged on top in the 7.5 % special quota for government school students in the State, for admission to medical colleges.Encouraged by his teachers and motivated by his parents, Siva says he had prepared studiously and took the NEET exam last year scoring 514 marks.

Advertising

Advertising

Although he had completed his class 12 (plus two) in 2020 from the Government Higher Secondary School at Silatur near Aranthangi, he didn’t appear for the NEET that year.However, encouragement from his teachers and parents prompted him to prepare for the national level eligibility test in 2021.

“My school teachers extended their help in coaching me for the exam,” says Siva, whose father Iyappan, is a trader in goat skins.“I feel extremely delighted to have emerged on top under the special reservation for government school students to pursue MBBS”, says Siva, adding that he aspires to become an orthopaedician. “We feel extremely happy that Siva will be the first member in our family to pursue medicine,” said his father Iyappan.

That a government school student from a rural area in Pudukottai district has emerged on top and got selected for the MBBS course will inspire and motivate other students, said Chief Educational Officer of Pudukottai, Samy Sathyamoorthy.