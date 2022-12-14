  1. EPaper
Government school installs small-scale windmill to partially meet its daily power requirement

The device can generate electricity for several lighting fixtures and fans in the building

December 14, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A windmill being inaugurated at the Government Higher Secondary School at Mathur in Manikandam Block of Tiruchi on Wednesday.

A windmill being inaugurated at the Government Higher Secondary School at Mathur in Manikandam Block of Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A government school in Mathur, Manikandam Block, has installed a small-scale windmill on its campus to partially meet its daily power requirements in an eco-friendly manner as also to educate students about the practical application of scientific concepts.

Installed by the SHEPHERD Extension Department of St. Joseph’s College under the Unnath Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) 2.0 programme of the central Ministry of Human Resource Development, the windmill was declared open by R. Balamurali, Chief Education Officer, at the Government Higher Secondary School, Mathur, on Wednesday.

The windmill was manufactured by a Chennai-based company for the Tiruchi college at a cost of ₹1 lakh.

Officials said it was the first such source of non-conventional energy in Tiruchi district’s government schools, and that it would serve as a model for windmill installations in other educational institutions.

Explaining the project, A. Alexander, assistant professor, Department of Physics, St. Joseph’s College, said, “The windmill can generate 1000 Watts of electricity, which can power five LED lights, three tube lights and two fans in a building.. Besides learning about energy conservation, students can also see how their text-book lessons are applied in real life.”

The launch ceremony was also attended by St. Joseph’s College principal Rev. Fr. M.Arockiasamy Xavier; Rev. Fr. M. Berchmans, Director of SHEPHERD, village administration officials and residents.

