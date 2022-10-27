Government school in Tiruchi implements the water bell initiative

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognising the need to cultivate the habit of drinking water regularly among children, a Government Higher Secondary School in Karungulam village in the district’s Manapparai Taluk has implemented the ‘water bell’ system where students are reminded about drinking enough water every day.

To ensure that students keep themselves hydrated, the school rings a reminder bell thrice a day, at 10.30 am, noon and 2 pm. Each break lasts for 10 minutes and it has been made mandatory for students to drink water at that time.

Headmaster of the school, Antony Louis said, “It is a much-needed move to encourage students to drink water at regular intervals. It has been observed that as the temperature rises, so does several health concerns like dehydration, tiredness and other complications.”

The school mooted the idea after many doctors pointed out that the number of urinary infection cases was on the rise among children. Paediatricians recommend that students drink up to three litres of water per day.

He further stated that parents had been complaining for a long time that students were returning home with full water bottles and suffering from various health problems.

“There was no mechanism to ensure that students were drinking enough water, so we have introduced a separate break where students drink at least 2 litres of water in the presence of their teachers. Since its introduction, we have had a very positive report from parents and teachers,” Mr. Louis said.

According to the teachers, health complications have reduced and students have now developed a habit of drinking water.

Many schools in the State have already started implementing the programme, where three 10-minute water breaks are given. “The government should make it mandatory for all schools to remind children to drink water during school hours,” Mr. Louis added.