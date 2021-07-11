Government school ‘guarantees’ quality education

Teachers of Panchayat Union Primary School at Govindapuram in Thuraiyur have distributed ‘Guarantee cards’, assuring parents that their wards would succeed in their academic endeavours. The card says the school would hone the children’s listening, speaking, reading, writing skills along with imparting values.

The initiative was the brainchild of K. Martin, Block Education Officer, and Rosaline Suguna, Headmistress, who wanted to find a way to promise parents that their children would learn more purposefully from the school. The teachers went on a door-to-door visit to assess if students watched Kalvi TV that telecasts video lessons students of government schools

“We realised that since the students are unable to attend school, parents are worried if they are learning anything by watching TV. To reassure them, we decided to hand out these cards,” Mr. Martin said.

Ms. Rosaline, headmistress of the school since 2012, has seen through rise in enrolment to the present level of 161.

Mr. Martin and Ms. Rosaline also went on door-to-door visits, met parents and gave them the card, telling them that their child would acquire listening, speaking, reading, writing skills.

“To students who are enrolled in our school, we handed the card at their homes, and for those who got admission this year, we handed it over to them in school once the procedure was completed,” Ms. Rosaline said.

She added that the initiative would help build confidence in parents. “Our students do not just come from Govindapuram. There are some from Thuraiyur town too. They need motivation to attend our school, and this is our way of doing so.”