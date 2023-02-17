Government sanctions filling of field staff posts in two STUs

February 17, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded its sanction for filling vacant field staff posts in the State Express Transport Corporation, Chennai, and the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Kumbakonam) Limited, Kumbakonam.

Enquiries reveal that after a careful consideration of the proposals for recruitment of driver-cum-conductors (DCC) in the SETC and bus drivers in the TNSTC (Kumbakonam) Limited submitted by the respective State Transport Undertakings (STUs) and the recommendations from the respective STU Boards in this regard, the government has accorded its sanction for filling of 46% of the vacant DCC posts in SETC and 55% of driver posts in the TNSTC (Kumbakonam).

As of date, 1494 DCC posts in SETC remain vacant while 3756 were already serving as DCCs in the Corporation. As far as TNSTC (Kumbakonam), 222 driver posts remain vacant while 8136 drivers have been deployed for the operation of long-distance and town services operated by the Corporation in its domain comprising the Cauvery Delta and a few neighbouring districts and to major destinations such as Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore and others.

Thus, the Managing Directors of the respective Corporations submitted a request to the STU Board seeking permission to fill the vacant posts in their institutions wherein the Boards have approved filling 800 out of 1494 vacant DCCs and 203 out of 222 driver posts only.

However, the State government has accorded sanction for filling 635 DCCs and 122 driver posts only and directed the MDs of the respective Corporations to fill the permitted number of DCC and driver posts, both having a scale of pay of ₹ 17700 – ₹ 56200, by inviting applications from eligible candidates through online.

In addition, the SETC MD was directed to obtain the seniority list of candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria for appointment as DCCs from all District Employment Exchanges (DEE) in the State and the TNSTC (Kumbakonam) MD to forward the estimated vacant posts, educational qualifications, and other criteria to the DEEs in its operational area and obtain the eligible list of candidates registered with the DEEs.

They were also advised to utilise the services of the Institute of Road Transport, Chennai in assessing the driving skills of the candidates/applicants during the selection process.