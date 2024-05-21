ADVERTISEMENT

Government Railway Police book four for shooting reels in Tiruchi Fort station

Published - May 21, 2024 10:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three girls and a cameraman were booked by the Government Railway Police in Tiruchi for trespassing into the Fort Railway Station premises and making a dance reel and posting it on social media.

The four youths, including three girls, had created a dance reel by shooting at various parts of the city, including the railway station.

As the dance video went viral in social media platforms, the Railway police traced them and booked a case under Sections 145B and 147 of the Railway Act. They were levied a fine of ₹1,500.

