Government Polytechnic College faculty arrested for harassing woman advocate

August 17, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A faculty member of the Government Polytechnic at Sethurapatti near Tiruchi was arrested by the Government Railway Police, Tiruchi, on the charge of sexually harassing a woman advocate on board an express train in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Coimbatore - Rameswaram Express. Railway Police gave the name of the arrested man as Chandra Prasad, aged around 33 years. The woman advocate had preferred a complaint based on which the action was taken. The Government Railway Police, Tiruchi, registered a case and got the accused remanded, the sources added.