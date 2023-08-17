HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government Polytechnic College faculty arrested for harassing woman advocate

August 17, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A faculty member of the Government Polytechnic at Sethurapatti near Tiruchi was arrested by the Government Railway Police, Tiruchi, on the charge of sexually harassing a woman advocate on board an express train in the early hours of Wednesday. 

The incident occurred in Coimbatore - Rameswaram Express. Railway Police gave the name of the arrested man as Chandra Prasad, aged around 33 years. The woman advocate had preferred a complaint based on which the action was taken. The Government Railway Police, Tiruchi, registered a case and got the accused remanded, the sources added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.