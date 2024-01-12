ADVERTISEMENT

Government organises Pongal celebrations across the central districts

January 12, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Cultural programmes and traditional sports events marked the Samathuva Pongal celebrations across the central districts such as Karur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru and Collector M. Pradeep Kumar participating in Pongal celebrations at Distrcit Collectrate in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi district administration on Friday celebrated ‘Samathuva Pongal’ and organised cultural programmes and traditional sports events at the Collectorate. Staff and students, dressed in traditional attire, participated with enthusiasm.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru took part in the celebrations as a special guest along with District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar. He also participated in the traditional uriyadi.

In Pudukottai, Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya participated along with officials and staff in Pongal celebrations organised by the Department of Tourism at the Collectorate. Students from various schools staged cultural performances to showcase Tamil culture to foreign tourists.

Collector T. Charusree participated in the Pongal celebrations at Ammaiyappan Government Higher Secondary School in Tiruvarur and distributed certificates to students who performed in the cultural events.

District Collector M. Thangavel took part in the Pongal festival at Kaniyalampatti Government Higher Secondary School in Karur, where the district administration organised traditional sports and cultural events.

In Perambalur, Collector K. Karpagam and MLA M. Prabhakaran participated in the Pongal celebrations.

In Thanjavur, Collector Deepak Jacob celebrated with officers and staff at the Collectorate.

