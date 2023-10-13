Government Order issued to establish aviary in Tiruchi at ₹13 crore

October 13, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - TIRUCHI

The State government has issued an order to establish an aviary on the southern banks of the Cauvery River near Ayyalamman bathing ghat in the city.

The District Rural Development Agency will implement the project under the Namakku Name scheme at ₹13 crore. Of the total cost, a sum of ₹4.57 crore has been contributed towards public contribution to the project from the District Welfare Fund. The aviary will come up on about 1.5 acres of land near the Ayyalamman bathing ghat.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that it would be a major aviary and one of the largest in the State. It was aimed at showcasing many indigenous and exotic species. Arrangements were in place to transform the existing greenery environment at the proposed location into an ideal habitat for the birds as well as to showcase their importance to the public.

He said that the riverfront was considered an ideal location to establish the aviary. It would help aviculturists feed water to the birds kept in the aviary, which would have a structure to provide shelter to captive birds. Large enclosures would be erected to confine the birds. However, they could fly inside the aviary. It would be of international standards with the facilities to engage the people, particularly children, for at least three to four hours. The Cauvery riverfront would add beauty to the facility, Mr. Kumar added.

Devanathan, Project Director, DRDA, Tiruchi, said that the services of Anna University had been sought to design the project as well as to test the structural stability of the proposed infrastructure to ascertain safety. Tender documents were ready and would be floated as soon as a report was recieved from the Anna University.

The Collector said that it would be a boost to the people of Tiruchi, who had limited leisure avenues. Steps were taken to complete the project within February.

