ADVERTISEMENT

Government official arrested in temple land forgery case

Published - September 30, 2024 05:52 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

In the ongoing investigation into the Sri Parvatheeswarar Swamy Devasthanam land forgery case, a government official has been arrested on Saturday for her role in the fraudulent sale of temple land.

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Renuka, 41, a Deputy Surveyor with the Karaikal Municipality, has been charged with preparing forged documents, including patta certificates and government orders, to facilitate the fraudulent sale of temple land near the JIPMER Campus, Karaikal, under the pretext of the Smart City Project.

The case was initiated after Deputy Collector (Revenue) Johnson lodged a complaint, reporting that documents bearing his forged signature and seal were used to deceive buyers into purchasing temple land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, police arrested two individuals, K. Sivaraman and P. Thirumalai Rajan, who acted as brokers in the scam, collecting ₹3 lakh from victims by falsely claiming the land was for sale. The main accused, JCP Anand, who allegedly orchestrated the sale of temple plots using forged documents, remains absconding. A lookout circular has been issued for his arrest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Renuka admitted to using her position to access official documents and create forged land records for the scam. During the investigation, police recovered forged patta documents, government orders, and related materials from her residence, along with gadgets used to prepare the forgeries.

Senior Superintendent of Police Manish described the incident as a “planned criminal conspiracy” and said that more people could be involved. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to apprehend the remaining suspects and continue the investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US