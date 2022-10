Nagapattinam Government Nursing College students treated for suspected food poisoning

The Hindu Bureau October 12, 2022 21:24 IST

A dead insect was reportedly found in the 'sambar' they had consumed for dinner

A group of students of Government Nursing College was treated for suspected food poisoning at the Government Hospital here on Wednesday. They had developed nausea after learning that a dead insect was found in the 'sambar' they had consumed the previous night. About 30 students were admitted and 28 out of them were treated as outpatients. The two students were responding well to the treatment, official sources said.



