Government notifies 804.5 sq km of area under Tiruchi Urban Development Authority

November 27, 2022 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Housing and Urban Development department of the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday notified 804.5 square kilometre of the area as Tiruchi urban planning area.

As many as 146 villages will be a part of 804.5 square kilometre of the newly-formed urban planning area which is formed under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning (Second Amendment) Act, 2022.

According to an order dated November 23, 2022, the director of the town and country planning has requested the government to notify 30 villages forming Tiruchi Corporation, one village categorised as a municipality, 12 villages classified as town panchayat and 103 revenue villages as Tiruchi urban planning area.

The area was proposed by the Local Planning Authority based on a study to identify the urbanised and developing areas in the city and surrounding areas in 2021-2022.

Once the notification is published in the government and district gazette, the department will establish a board for the authority to create a detailed development plan for better utilisation of the land in the urban planning area.

“When the Authority is notified, there will be details of who will be its members, its functions, and powers. The authority will get funds from both the Union and state governments to create development plans to draw in investors,” said a senior official with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.