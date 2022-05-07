Government move to provide breakfast at schools welcomed

Children having breakfast at schools were found to be active and energetic in the class. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s announcement in the Assembly on Saturday regarding the government’s decision to provide breakfast for students of classes I to V in government schools has been largely welcomed by academicians engaged in implementing a community breakfast initiative in some of the city schools.

“It is a welcome move as providing breakfast to children at schools has multiple benefits, both for the students and their parents,” observed S. Sivakumar, former Principal, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kancheepuram, who as a senior lecturer spearheaded a campaign to provide breakfast to students in some of the government and aided schools in the city with the support of philanthropists and service organisations since 2007.

The initiative was first launched at the Thanjammal Memorial Elementary School, Seva Sangam, in Tiruchi in February 2007. Currently, the community breakfast scheme is on in about 25 schools with about 2,000 children benefiting.

Providing breakfast, Mr.Sivakumar contended, would help overcome issues such as lack of concentration among students from poor families. “Most students in government schools are children of daily wage earners. In many such households, the parents have to rush for work in the morning hours and the children may not get to eat properly at home,” he observed.

This apart, the pandemic had adversely impacted the children’s health and nutrition. “The introduction of the breakfast scheme by the government will definitely help improve the health of the students and their performance at school,” Mr. Sivakumar said.

Echoing his views, D. Rajarajeswari, Headmistress of the Corporation Middle School, Bheema Nagar, one of the schools where the community breakfast scheme is being implemented in Tiruchi, said children having breakfast at schools were found to be active and energetic in the class. Health issues such anaemia among the children could be addressed. Moreover, it also gives confidence to the parents that their child would not go hungry in the morning.

Stressing the need for community support to the government programme, Mr.Sivakumar suggested that big companies should come forward to provide funds under their corporate social responsibility initiatives. Besides, individuals can also extend their support and donors can be given suitable Income Tax relief, he said.