Government medical college for Perambalur remains a mirage

15 medical colleges, which were announced later, have started functioning

About 12 years have passed since the State government announced the setting up of a new medical college in Perambalur. But it is yet to become a reality.

In accordance with the policy of starting a medical college in every district in the State, the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi announced in 2010 that a government medical college would be established in Perambalur. The Andimuthu Chinnapillai Trust, named after the parents of former Union Minister and MP A. Raja, came forward to donate about 30 acres of land at Othiyam village in Kunnam taluk, located about nine km from Perambalur on Perambalur-Ariyalur road, to set up the college.

Subsequently, the State government issued a Government Order and created a Special Officer cum Dean post for Perambalur Government Medical College. The Directorate of Medical Education subsequently appointed Dr. Umadevi as its first Special Officer/Dean. An office was allotted to her to at the Collectorate complex in Perambalur.

The DME officials initiated steps to bring control of the land under the Directorate of Medical Education. Teams of the Public Works Department (PWD) visited the proposed site a few times. But the proposal came to a grinding halt after the change of government in 2011.

Besides finalising the site and facilitating the preparation of the building plan of the medical college and hospital, the Special Officer had the task of bringing the existing Government Hospital to Perambalur and transfer the services of the doctors and other employees of the hospital under the control of DME. But it is said that none of the action could be pursued beyond a point after the change of government.

No posts were created for the college except that of the Special Officer/Dean. However, the State government continues to transfer and post new Deans to Perambalur Government College now and then. According to sources, 10 persons have served as Deans so far. More than 15 medical colleges, which were announced after 2011, have started functioning. But this college continues to be a dream for Perambalur residents.

“I have impressed upon the need for starting the medical college at the earliest in the Assembly and brought it to the notice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The State government is pursuing the matter. It will become a reality soon,” said M. Prabakaran, MLA of Perambalur.