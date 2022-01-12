Government Medical College commissioned

The building infrastructure include a 700-bedded hospital

The Government Medical College in Nagapattinam being established at a cost of ₹366.8 crore at Orathur will include a 700-bedded hospital.

The college, was inaugurated through video-conference by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

State Environment Minister V. Meyyanathan was present at the venue along with District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, and Nagapattinam MP M. Selvarasu. Chairman of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Gowthaman, and MLAs of the Assembly segments in the district also attended the function.

The college will have an intake of 150 students for this academic year. Residential blocks for students, administrative block and laboratories for anatomy, physiology and biochemistry departments have been constructed, according to officials. The college infrastructure in the 60.04 hectare premises includes a 700-bedded hospital.

The new medical college which is accessible from both Nagapattinam-Sikkal and Nagapattinam-Velankanni roads will obviate the need for patients in the district to travel to the government medical college in neighbouring Tiruvarur district for speciality care.