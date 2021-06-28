Government Medical College at Orathur all set for first batch of medical students

Nagapattinam

28 June 2021 20:55 IST

Initial building infrastructure to be completed in two months

The initial building infrastructure required for the first batch of first-year students at the new Government Medical College for the district at Orathur has been prioritised for completion before the next two months.

Residential blocks for students, administrative block and laboratories for anatomy, physiology and biochemistry departments are expected to be completed in time for admission of the first batch of 150 students.

The new college will start off with a faculty strength of 97. They have already been issued the transfer orders and will relocate once the admission process begins, V. Visvanathan, Dean of Government Medical Hospital, said.

The Public Works Department has undertaken construction of a total of 24 buildings in the 60.04 hectare premises. The entire building infrastructure including a 700-bedded hospital, has been planned for completion by this year-end.

Last week, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, inspected the construction works for ₹ 366.85 crore project. The hospital is to come up at a cost of ₹123.05 crore, and the college will be established at an expenditure of ₹119.03 crore. A sum of ₹124.77 crore will be spent on construction of hostels and residential quarters. Accompanied by the Dean and other senior officials, the Collector determined the pace and quality of construction.

The institution which is among the 11 new medical colleges sanctioned for the State by Medical Council of India has been a long-felt need.

In all likelihood, the new college will have all the required buildings for the first year students within the next few months, and the need for them to go to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital will not arise, Dr. Visvanathan said.

The new medical college which is accessible from both Nagapattinam-Sikkal and Nagapattinam-Velankanni roads will obviate the need for patients in the district to travel to the government medical college in neighbouring Tiruvarur district for speciality care.