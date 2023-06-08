Government ITI to offer four more courses from this academic year

June 08, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Tiruverumbur in the city would offer four new courses from this academic year with the opening of the a technology block, established as part of the Industry 4.0 initiative to strengthen the infrastructure and training facilities at ITIs in the State.

The block was among the facilities inaugurated under the initiative by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, through video conference from Chennai on Thursday.

The ITI, established in 1966, currently offers 12 programmes in different trades. Four more trades – Advanced CNC Machining Technician; Basic Designer and Virtual Verifier (Mechanical); Manufacturing Process Control and Automation and Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing Technician – will be offered from this year.

The first two programmes would be of two years duration and will have an intake of 24 each. The other two programmes will be of one year duration. Twenty candidates will be admitted to the Manufacturing Process Control and Automation programme and the intake for the Industrial Robotics programme will be 40. With this, the total intake in the ITI will go up to 824.

The new block, constructed at a cost of Rs.34.65 crore in 38.14 acre ITI campus, is spread over a plinth area of 10,500 square feet. It houses seven class rooms and advanced machines required for training the students.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, Su.Thirunavukkarasar, Member of Lok Sabha, M.Pradeep Kumar, Collector, P.Parameswari, Deputy Director, Government ITI, Tiruchi, were present at the campus during the inaugural ceremony.

