Government hospital in Srirangam to get a new building

Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian on Sunday said the two old buildings at the Srirangam government hospital would be demolished and a new structure would be built soon.

Speaking at a function to inaugurate new buildings in Tiruchi district, Mr. Subramanian said that during his surprise inspection earlier today, it was brought to his notice that the century-old buildings at the Srirangam GH remain underutilised. He said the buildings would be replaced with a new facility to provide enhanced healthcare services to patients.

Mr. Subramanian, along with Minister for Municipal Administration KN. Nehru, inaugurated 12 buildings, built at a total cost of ₹5.24 crore, here. The buildings include an urban primary health centre at Puthanathamat (₹1.20 crore), block public health units at Inamkulathur, Sirugambur, Uppiliapuram, Thandalaiputhur at a cost of ₹50 lakh each, nurses quarters at Pudur Uthamanur at ₹33.5 lakh, sub-health centres at Punganur, N. Kuttapattu, Mutharasanallur, B Mettur East and Ayithampatti at ₹30 lakh each and Maruthampatti at a cost of ₹20 lakh.

Welfare assistance worth ₹1.48 crore was distributed to 163 beneficiaries and house pattas were given to about 50 people.

Mr. Subramanian said that new buildings for government hospitals, primary health centres and sub-health centres were being built at the cost of ₹141.05 crore in the district. He said that the construction of the emergency wing and the maternity and childcare centre at the government hospital in Thuraiyur had been completed, and the process of procuring medical equipment was under way. It would be commissioned within a month.

Fourteen health centres in the district had received the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification and about five government hospitals received the LaQshya (Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative) certifications.

Surprise visit

Earlier, Mr. Subramanian paid a surprise visit to government hospitals at Srirangam and Lalgudi. He inspected the general and maternity wards, among the others, and enquired with patients about the care given by doctors and went through the medical reports.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, City Health Officer T. Manivannan, Dean (full additional charge) of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital Arshiya Begum and MLAs were present.