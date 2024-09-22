GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government hospital in Srirangam to get a new building

Ministers Ma. Subramanian and K.N. Nehru inaugurated 12 buildings for health centres across Tiruchi district; house pattas and assistance given to 168 beneficiaries

Published - September 22, 2024 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers Ma. Subramanian and KN. Nehru giving away welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Ministers Ma. Subramanian and KN. Nehru giving away welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian on Sunday said the two old buildings at the Srirangam government hospital would be demolished and a new structure would be built soon.

Speaking at a function to inaugurate new buildings in Tiruchi district, Mr. Subramanian said that during his surprise inspection earlier today, it was brought to his notice that the century-old buildings at the Srirangam GH remain underutilised. He said the buildings would be replaced with a new facility to provide enhanced healthcare services to patients.

Mr. Subramanian, along with Minister for Municipal Administration KN. Nehru, inaugurated 12 buildings, built at a total cost of ₹5.24 crore, here. The buildings include an urban primary health centre at Puthanathamat (₹1.20 crore), block public health units at Inamkulathur, Sirugambur, Uppiliapuram, Thandalaiputhur at a cost of ₹50 lakh each, nurses quarters at Pudur Uthamanur at ₹33.5 lakh, sub-health centres at Punganur, N. Kuttapattu, Mutharasanallur, B Mettur East and Ayithampatti at ₹30 lakh each and Maruthampatti at a cost of ₹20 lakh.

Welfare assistance worth ₹1.48 crore was distributed to 163 beneficiaries and house pattas were given to about 50 people.

Mr. Subramanian said that new buildings for government hospitals, primary health centres and sub-health centres were being built at the cost of ₹141.05 crore in the district. He said that the construction of the emergency wing and the maternity and childcare centre at the government hospital in Thuraiyur had been completed, and the process of procuring medical equipment was under way. It would be commissioned within a month.

Fourteen health centres in the district had received the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification and about five government hospitals received the LaQshya (Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative) certifications.

Surprise visit

Earlier, Mr. Subramanian paid a surprise visit to government hospitals at Srirangam and Lalgudi. He inspected the general and maternity wards, among the others, and enquired with patients about the care given by doctors and went through the medical reports.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, City Health Officer T. Manivannan, Dean (full additional charge) of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital Arshiya Begum and MLAs were present.

Published - September 22, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / government health care / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.