Government homes for senior citizens sought

March 28, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of Former Central Committee Members of SBSU has urged the State government to set up government homes for destitute senior citizens.

A resolution passed at the annual general body meeting of the association held in Thanjavur recently said as per the available statistics, Tamil Nadu’s senior citizen population was around 1.42 crore.

There was a sharp increase in the number of destitute senior citizens, particularly in rural areas in Tamil Nadu, the association said and urged the State government to come to the rescue of persons who had spent their lives for the development of the nation but were left uncared in their old age by their wards.

In order to help them lead a respectable life, the State government should set up government homes for them at all district headquarters, the resolution added.

Plea to withdraw the levy of GST on insurance premium and stopping privatisation of public sector units/undertakings were among the other demands raised by the association at the meeting.

