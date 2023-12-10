ADVERTISEMENT

Government grants administrative sanction for omnibus terminus at Panjapur

December 10, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two acres of land allotted near the new integrated bus terminus; approval given after the committee concerned studied the detailed project report; the terminus to come up at a cost of ₹18.75 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Private buses are at present parked on VOC Road near the Central bus stand in Tiruchi causing congestion. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for establishing an omnibus terminus at Panjapur on the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

A committee accorded the sanction after studying the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by the Tiruchi City Corporation last month. The terminus for long-distance omnibuses would be established at a cost of ₹18.75 crore.

About two acres of land has been allocated for the bus stand, which would come up adjacent to the ongoing construction of the integrated bus terminus. The terminus was proposed as part of the Phase II development work in the transport hub.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The omnibus stand will be designed to accommodate at least 100 long-distance buses at a time. Officials said that supportive infrastructure, including commercial outlets, will be provided at the terminus.

As there is no separate terminus for omnibuses operating from the city, the operators have been picking up passengers at multiple boarding points in the city and on the outskirts. The omnibus stand would solve this problem for both passengers and the police, particularly on weekends and festival seasons.

The omnibuses have returned to roadside parking after a private terminus operating on Southern Railway land was closed following the expiry of the lease period last year. At present, omnibuses bound for Chennai and Bengaluru are parked on VOC Road, Major Saravanan Road and Rockins Road near the Central Bus Stand for passengers to board, thereby causing traffic congestion, especially at night.

Officials said the buses originating from the district and omnibuses from the southern districts heading to Chennai via Tiruchi will benefit from the proposed omnibus terminus. The civic body would soon float a tender to identify a suitable contractor for the construction of the omnibus terminus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US